Tucson Mayor Regina Romero to deliver Inaugural State of the City Address virtually on Dec. 2

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The City of Tucson, Tucson Metro Chamber and Visit Tucson will present Mayor Regina Romero’s State of the City address virtually on December 2, 2020 at 5 p.m.
The Tucson Metro Chamber has held the annual State of the City event for decades to provide a platform for the City of Tucson’s Mayor to address the community and share future plans.
“Although this year’s address will be a bit different due to its virtual nature, I look forward to highlighting Tucson’s resilient spirit and the great work we’ve accomplished despite these challenging times,” said Mayor Regina Romero. “We must look to the future and work together as a community to continue to move Tucson and the region forward.”
Mayor Romero’s inaugural State of the City Address will be streamed in partnership with the City of Tucson, Visit Tucson and Tucson Metro Chamber on their YouTube Channels and Facebook pages.
The Mayor will also stream the address on her Facebook and YouTube Channel.
For the first time, the Mayor’s address will also be in Spanish and will air on TV Azteca at the same time.
