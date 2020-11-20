Deputies investigating fatal cyclist collision in Tucson’s north side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a fatal cyclist collision that happened today in Tucson’s north side.
On Nov. 20 at about 10:14 a.m., deputies responed to a collision on Overton Road and La Cholla Boulevard involving a bicyclist and a passenger vehicle.
Upon arrival, deputies found 72-year-old Thomas Sturdy alert and conscious with an apparent leg fracture. Sturdy was transported to a local hospital for treatment, but shortly after arrival his condition worsened and he was pronounced deceased.
PCSD said the driver of the vehicle remained on scene and assisted with the investigation.
Speed or impairment do not appear to be factors in the collision, and no citations or charges have been made at this time.
