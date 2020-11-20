FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thankful for mild weather in the coming week.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A more active pattern is developing across the West through next week. This will bring several weak systems through to our north. Most of the rain stays north. Cooler air and clouds will move our way. The strongest system will dig south by the end of next week. It will bring a slight chance for rain by Friday.
TONIGHT: Clear skies with overnight lows in the upper 50s.
SATURDAY: Sun and clouds with highs in the mid 80s
SUNDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the low 80s.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s.
TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s.
THANKSGIVING DAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy, slim rain chance with highs in the mid 80s.
