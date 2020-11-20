Gabriella Cázares-Kelly making history as first Indigenous woman to hold an elective office in Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - All eyes were on Arizona as the state made history in the November elections. That includes Pima County’s Recorder-elect, Gabriella Cázares-Kelly.
Cázares-Kelly is making history as the first Indigenous woman to hold an elective office in Pima County.
“Pima County has a responsibility to ensure all members of our community are able to register to vote, to cast their ballot, and to participate in Democracy,” said Cázares-Kelly.
She said she is ready to hit the ground running in January when she is sworn into office. Her interest in the recorder’s office began almost five years ago as she was helping community college students navigate the election process. And when she saw the opportunity for this position, she said she felt a sense of duty to her community.
“I’m so happy to represent the indigenous community of both nations here,” said Cázares-Kelly.
She plans to implement a ballot text confirmation and bring ballot drop boxes to make it more accessible for the working people who tirelessly work from Monday through Friday. However, she has more plans in store.
“I plan to reinstate the Pascua Yaqui voting site, which had been canceled before,” said Cázares-Kelly.
