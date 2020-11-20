PCSD to increase enforcement at Tucson Mountain Park amid shooting complaints

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Today, the Pima County Sheriffs Department announced it will increase surveillance and enforcement at Tucson Mountain Park after multiple complaints of shootings in the area.
Tucson Mountain Park is located along Gates Pass Road between Camino de Oeste and Kinney Road.
Shooting is prohibited.
PCSD says all parking lots will now close at 8 p.m., and vehicles will not be able to enter or exit the area after gates are closed.
PCSD also reminds anyone wishing to target shoot that many outdoor areas and parks in Pima County have different laws and guidelines when it comes to gun use, and it’s important for people to familiarize themselves with laws in each area.
Individuals shooting in a lawful areas are also responsible for using firearms in a safe manner by knowing their target and what is beyond it, finding a safe backdrop, and not damaging any property.
