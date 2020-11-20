Police investigating fatal teen shooting northwest of Rodeo Park

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that ocurred during the early hours of Friday morning in Tucson’s south side.
On Nov. 20, just before 3 a.m., police officers and Tucson Fire personnel responded to a residence on the 300 block of West Missouri Street after receiving reports of a shooting.
Upon arrival officers located an unresponsive teenage male with obvious signs of gunshot trauma. After failed life-saving attempts my TPD and TFD, he was pronounced deceased at the scene. He has been idetified as 15-year-old Adam Lopez.
Detectives determined Lopez left his home on-foot to meet with an unknown person. Shortly after shots were heard and the victim was located soon after.
This is a continuing investigation. So far no arrests have been made, and additional details will be released when new information is available.
If you know any information that could help detectives with this homicide investigation, please call 911 or 88-CRIME immediately.
You can remain anonymous.
