Postal service reminds gifters to send packages early this holiday season

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Due to these unprecedented times, more holidays gifts are expected to be sent over the mail more than ever- and the United States Postal Service wants to remind people to send packages ahead of time this year.
Aside from hiring more seasonal workers to meet higher service demands this holiday, the postal service is also expanding Sunday delivery beginning Nov. 29.
USPS already delivers packages on Sundays in most major cities, but the service will now expand to locations experiencing high package volumes.
And for an additional fee, mail carriers will also deliver packages in select locations on Christmas Day.
“The busiest time of the season peaks two weeks before Christmas, when much of the last-minute shopping starts,” said USPS. “Customer traffic is expected to increase beginning Dec. 7, with the week of Dec. 14-21 predicted to be the busiest mailing, shipping and delivery week.”
You can also schedule a free package-pickup to send your holiday gifts by clicking [this link].
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.