UPDATE: Husband and wife dead after incident in Foothills area

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities have confirmed that 78-year-old Hayford Pierce and 51-year-old Wanda Zhang Peirce are dead after an incident in the Foothills area.
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said deputies were called to a home in the 6000 block of Pontatoc Road, just north of Sunrise Drive, for a welfare check late Thursday, Nov. 19.
Authorities said Hayford was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was transported to the hospital in critical condition. Wanda Zhang was found dead in the home.
The PCSD said the two were married, and there is no confirmation on Wanda Zhang’s cause of death.
Hayford was taken to a hospital for critical care, but at about 7:30 p.m., authorties informed KOLD News 13 he had been pronounced deceased.
According to his Wikipedia page, Hayford Peirce is a science fiction writer and nephew to American painter Waldo Peirce.
The PCSD said there are no outstanding suspects.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.