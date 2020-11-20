This weekend is your last chance to treat yourself to Fair food

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - With the cancellation of the Pima County Fair this year, many people missed out on the fair food they wait for all year. To accomodate, organizers put together a Fair Food Drive Thru event in Tucson, but the event is coming to an end.
This weekend is your last chance to drive by and get some of those yummy treats that you can’t get anywhere else.
Food vendors will be onsite and open for drive-thru business, Friday to Sunday from noon until 9 p.m.
Atendees will be able to enjoy some of the most requested and favorite fair foods from the safety of their vehicles.
The event is still at the Pima County Fairgrounds. Visitors are asked to enter off of Brekke Road, and admission is free.
Attendees are asked to remain in the vehicle unless an emergency bathroom or handwashing is needed, and in such case a mask will be required.
Enjoy!
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.