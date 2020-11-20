Update: One person dead after fatal crash on 12th Ave, Bilby Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating a fatal crash in the area of South 12th Avenue and West Bilby Road that happened Friday night.
Officers are in the early stages of investigations, but one person was pronounced deceased on scene.
TPD says other people were taken to a local hospital for treatment, including an 18-year-old.
This is still an ongoing investigation and officers expect to have more information by tonight or tomorrow.
We will update you when we receive that information.
