TRAFFIC UPDATE: Lanes now open in both directions on I-19 between Ajo and Irvington

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Department of Transportations says all lanes are now open in both directions on Intersate 19 between Ajo Way and Irvington Road after a long closure, Friday night.
Interstate 19 is closed in both directions due to a fire in Tucson, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
The northbound lanes are closed at Irvington Road and the southbound lanes are closed at Ajo Way.
Motorists are advised to expect delays and seek an alternate route.
There is no estimated time to reopen the highway.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.