Tucson International Airport starts free COVID testing

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson International Airport began offering free COVID-19 testing on Friday.
“I think you’re starting to see a trend across the nation where other airports are doing exactly the same thing,” said Danette Bewley, the president & CEO of the Tucson Airport Authority. “It will be common place probably fairly soon.”
Travelers will receive their test results from the Pima County Health Department in 24 to 72 hours through an online portal. The health department urges people to isolate themselves until they find out their test results.
“I know the risk in traveling and being around other people,” said traveler Sharon Kanz after getting tested for COVID-19 at the airport. “My husband is at risk for infection and even though I’m going to quarantine myself, I want to make sure I’m safe to be around him.”
Another traveler, Shane Gesbeck, also decided to get tested after arriving at the airport.
“It makes sense to just get myself tested before I head home and make sure everything is good,” Gesbeck said.
During the busiest travel time of the year, the testing is a convenient option.
“Just have that peace of mind that they have been tested and that it is safe to interact with their loved ones,” Bewley said
The COVID-19 tests are available 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. every Friday through Monday near baggage claim #5. Travelers can scan a QR code at the airport and sign up for their testing appointment or sign up before arriving at the airport, here.
