City in Russia freezes over after quick drop in temperature

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Residents of the Russian city of Vladivostok had to endure a recent cyclone but then enjoyed its picturesque aftermath.
Trees, lamp posts, road signs, cars, and buildings were covered with a thick layer of ice on Saturday Nov. 21, after several days of snow and rain, followed by a sharp drop in temperature.
People ignored about 37º F temperatures to take pictures and enjoy the sights .
A state of emergency was introduced Thursday to mobilize all resources to protect people from the severe cold.
Two days of rain and snowfall formed a coating of ice on wires and trees up to half-an-inch thick, something not seen in the region for 30 years.
The navy and army in the area set up temporary accommodation facilities for those most vulnerable.
