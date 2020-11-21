El Tour de Tucson organizers hopeful for April 2021 event

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The 38th El Tour de Tucson was scheduled for Saturday but was forced to postpone to April 10, 2021 due to the pandemic.
“Excited to get to April when we’re able to get together and ride. It’s a fun event. It’s a great event for the city. It brings a lot of business to this community, and we look forward to having that event when the time is right,” said TJ Juskiewicz, the executive director for El Tour de Tucson.
Juskiewicz, said they plan to implement COVID-19 safety measures to make the ride as safe as possible.
“The world keeps changing, I mean day to day things get different,” he said. “We certainly will take every type of COVID-19 mitigation factor into effect.”
He’s hopeful COVID won’t interfere with the rescheduled race in the spring.
“Nothing is for certain but there is also good news on the horizon with multiple vaccines out there so certainly things are moving in the right direction,” he said.
Although the race didn’t happen Saturday, many cyclists still put on their riding gear and hit The Loop in Tucson.
“I had friends in town yesterday who said we are coming no matter what. We spend Thanksgiving week with family leading up to El Tour and that wasn’t going to change so they came in, they road,” Juskiewicz said.
Six to eight thousand people participate every year and can look forward to a new southern route added to the race.
“Green Valley and Sahuarita those roads down there. That’s a new part. Down in the mines with the pecan fields. All of that stuff would be new,” he said.
