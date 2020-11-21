FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thankful for mild weather in the coming week.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A more active pattern is developing across the West through next week. This will bring several weak systems through to our north. Most of the rain stays north. Cooler air and clouds will move our way. The strongest system will dig south by the end of next week. It will bring a slight chance for rain by Friday along with below average temperatures by next weekend.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with overnight lows in the mid- 50s.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the mid-80s.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy with highs in the lower-80s.
TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s.
THANKSGIVING DAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny, slim rain chance with highs in the upper-60s.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-60s.
