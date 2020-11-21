MISSION COMPLETE: Satellite Sentinel-6 is now orbiting Earth

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The launch of a new satellite that will orbit Earth and monitor the atmosphere and changes in sea level was a complete success today.
NASA launched satellite Sentinel-6 on Saturday, Nov. 21 from the Vandenberg Air Force Base in California. The satellite was onboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.
The satellite will be used to monitor atmosphere data and to help create climate models, according to NASA.
Shortly after the launch, cameras mounted on board the rocket captured its separation from the satellite.
Video also showed the reusable rocket’s grid-fins opening as it steered the rocket back to the launch area, into a perfect landing.
NASA officials say the satellite will monitor Earth at least until 2025- at which time it will be replaced by another one: Sentinel-6B.
Mission complete!
