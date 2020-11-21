Police investigating homicide in Tucson’s west side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Officers with the Tucson Police Department are investigating a homcide in Tucson’s west side.
Just before 6 a.m. on Nov. 20, officers responded to the area of of North Camino Santiago and West Calle Mecedora after receiving reports of shots fired at the intersection.
Upon arrival, officers located an adult make with signs of gunshot trauma and he was pronounced deceased at the scene.
He has been identified as 30-year-old Morgan Tyler Brown.
There are no suspects at the time and detectives believe this was a random act.
Investigations are ongoing. We will keep you updated with any new information.
