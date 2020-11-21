Update: One person dead after officer-involved shooting in Oro Valley

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that ocurred on Nov. 21 in Oro Valley that resulted in a man’s death.
The Oro Valley Police Department says officers were dispatched to a welfare check in the 10000 block of North Poinsettia Drive.
According to OVPD, the man came to the front door, pulled a firearm and pointed at officers while they attempted to speak through the threshold.
Details about how the shooting went down are still unknown, but the officer involved has been placed on administrative leave in accordance with department policy.
Medical personnel had already been dispatched due to the nature of the welfare check and were already there.
After live-saving efforts the subject was pronounced deceased on-scene.
The Oro Valley Police Department is working in cooperation with the Pima County Attorney’s Office to conduct a thorough investigation.
In addition to recovering the firearm involved during the incident, investigators recovered multiple firearms and ammunition from within the residence.
The investigation is ongoing.
