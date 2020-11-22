CBP field operations seize $25 million in alleged liquid methamphetamine found inside a trailer

PHARR, Texas (KOLD News 13) - Officers with U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations (OFO) at the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility seized $25,000,000 of alleged liquid methamphetamine concealed within a tractor/trailer.
On Nov. 18, 2020, a CBP officer assigned to the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge cargo facility referred a tractor/trailer arriving from Mexico with a commercial shipment of corn husks for further inspection.
Officers conducting the secondary examination utilized all available tools and resources including the assistance of a canine team, which led to the discovery of alleged liquid methamphetamine concealed within the tractor’s fuel tanks. Officers found 1,255 pounds of the liquid, which was stored in 26 plastic buckets.
“This was a great team effort that resulted in this discovery of hard narcotics in our cargo facility,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Port of Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas. “Although an apparent daunting task, our frontline officers continue with their perseverance and commitment towards keeping dangerous drugs from crossing our borders.”
CBP officers seized the narcotics along with the conveyance and agents with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations (ICE-HSI) continue with the investigation.
