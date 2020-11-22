FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mother Nature is giving us a lot to be thankful for as we head into your Thanksgiving week!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It will be a warm start to the work week with daytime highs running about 10 degrees above our average. A few systems passing north of the area will help cool us off while bringing breezy winds from time to time. Below average temperatures are expected by next Friday and Saturday before ridging returns.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with overnight lows in the mid- 50s.
TOMORROW: Mostly sunny, breezy with highs in the lower-80s.
TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.
THANKSGIVING DAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.
FRIDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the mid-60s.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-60s.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the low to mid-70s.
