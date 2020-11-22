Pedestrian, infant die in fatal collision on Tucson’s south side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating a fatal collision that occurred Friday night on Tucson’s South Side.
On November 20, 2020 at 6:49 p.m., officers from Operations Division South were dispatched to the intersection of S. 12th Avenue and W. Bilby Road for a report of a serious-injury collision involving two vehicles and four pedestrians.
Tucson Fire personnel were on scene rendering aid to the four pedestrians and two drivers. Both drivers were treated at the scene with one receiving minor injuries the other driver reporting no injuries. Tucson Fire Personnel rendered aid to the four pedestrians who were involved.
37-year-old Anthony T. Leyvas and 6-month-old Xander Leyvas were pronounced deceased at the scene. Next of kin have been notified.
The two additional pedestrians were transported for their injuries. Traffic Detectives were called to the scene to continue the investigation.
Detectives were able to determine a black 2013 Chrysler 200 was traveling southbound on S. 12th Avenue and making a left turn onto eastbound Bilby Road when a second vehicle involved identified as a maroon 2008 Chevrolet Silverado, was traveling northbound on Bilby Road in the median lane. The two vehicles collided, resulting in the Chevrolet being projected into a nearby bus stop where the four pedestrians were struck.
Both drivers cooperated with the investigation and a DUI Officer responded to the scene. It was determined that both divers were not impaired at the time of the collision.
Detectives believe excessive speed is a factor in the collision. This is an ongoing investigation and no charges or citations have been issued at this time.
Anyone with information about the collision is asked to call 88-CRIME.
