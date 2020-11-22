Wounded veterans use archery as a means to therapy

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Naranja Park in Oro Valley hosted a very special archery camp event today in support of wounded veterans and law enforcement officers.
Operation Enduring Warriors believes archery can really make a difference when it comes to finding mental clarity.
“It’s almost a form of active mindfulness because when you pull back and you’re trying to shoot, your mind can think of nothing else other than the execution of shooting the arrow,” said local organizer Caleb Brewer.
Brewer says the sport can help people discard stress and daily worries away.
The Tucson group had its very first meet on Saturday, Nov. 21st and consisted of wounded veterans and former law enforcement officers learning to shoot adaptive archery.
The goal: to honor, empower and motivate wounded servicemen through physical, mental and emotional rehabilitation.
“Sometimes the folks that are coming to these events don’t realize it’s a form of therapy until they actually get there and participate,” said Brewer.
James Nance, who formerly served in law enforcement, participated in the event and says it’s a discpline.
“It’s definetley a strengthener of the different body systems, and it is fantastic for the mind,” said Nance. “It quiets it right down.”
And it’s no different for veteran Kara Behrend. She says the sport allows her to tune things out, and simply decompress.
“It helps with my spasms,” she said. “I find that when I’m really focused on my breathing, and kind of tuning everything else out, I don’t have as violent of spasms.”
OEW helps participants overcome adversity and hardship through innovation, teamwork and perserverance- ultimately enabeling the lives of wounded military and public service veterans.
