Canyon del Oro High School confirms positive COVID-19 case

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Officials at Canyon del Oro High School have confirmed a positive COVID-19 case on campus.
The following message is from CDO High School:
“Dear Dorado Community,
We are writing to make you aware that a staff member who has reported a positive COVID-19 test result was present at Canyon del Oro High School on Thursday, November 12th. The Pima County Health Department has been notified. Pima County Health performs contact tracings for positive COVID-19 test results and will communicate with anyone who may have been exposed.
The District has established health protocols designed to minimize the spread of COVID-19. The mitigation protocols are on the District website: https://www.amphi.com/Domain/4949. These include:
- Wear a face covering at school
- Maintain appropriate physical distancing from others
- Regular hand-washing
Please continue to follow these protocols and perform daily health screenings. Do not come to school if you are ill or begin to experience any of the below symptoms:
- Fever (temperature over 100 F) without having taken any fever reducing medications
- Loss of smell or taste
- Cough
- Muscle aches
- Sore throat
- Shortness of breath
- Chills
- Headache
- Gastrointestinal symptoms such as nausea/vomiting, diarrhea, loss of appetite”
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.