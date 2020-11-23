Man sentenced in death of 2-year-old girl

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man has been sentenced following the death of a child he was babysitting in September 2018.
On Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, George William Robinson was sentenced to 22 years in prison with 787 days time served. After he is released, officials say he will be on probation for 15 years. Robinson was also ordered to around $10,000 in restitution.
Robinson was arrested in September 2018 after the 2-year-old Tucson girl he was babysitting died. The Tucson Police Department said Robinson was a friend of the victim’s family.
He reached a plea deal in the case in September 2020 when he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and child abuse. Doctors said the child suffered brain bleeding and bruises on her head, leg and behind her ears. According to the interim complaint, Robinson changed his story several times when asked about what happened to the victim.
First, he said the child fell off a kitchen counter. When investigators told him her injuries weren’t consistent with that kind of fall, Robinson said he fell while holding the child. Robinson then said he slapped the child in the head and later claimed he fell while carrying the child down some steps.
Robinson allegedly told investigators he knew the girl’s injuries were severe and should have called for help. Instead he called his wife, who was away at work, and she called 911. TPD said Robinson sent text messages to his wife about wanting to kill himself after the incident. He told investigators he had planned to cut his wrists and overdose on pills rather than getting help for the victim.
According to the interim complaint, Robinson suffers from PTSD following years of military service.
