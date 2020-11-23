Pima County Health Department issues Public Health Advisory, voluntary curfew through Dec. 31

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County issued a Public Health Advisory requesting all individuals countywide observe a voluntary curfew between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. daily through Dec. 31 due to substantial community spread of COVID-19.
The curfew request comes a day after the Health Department reported the highest single day total of new COVID-19 infections since the beginning of the pandemic at 878, and the largest weekly case count, 2,575 the week of Nov. 16.
The Curfew applies to all Pima County residents, except those individuals who have no fixed address.
Under the guidelines of the curfew, residents may leave home to attend work or other essential activities, to obtain food, medical care, medicine or supplies; care for family members; or respond to urgent or emergency situations.
“It is necessary to take this additional step due to the accelerating nature of the pandemic in our community,” Pima County Health Director Theresa Cullen said. “While we appreciate the efforts of the majority of residents to slow the spread of the virus, a segment of the population continues to participate in social gatherings and resist the use of masks which exacerbates an already critical situation.”
Residents who know or believe they have been exposed to COVID-19 should seek testing at one of the multiple test sites that are available throughout the county.
