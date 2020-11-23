Pedestrian dies after getting hit on Tucson’s east side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A pedestrian was killed in an accident on Tucson’s east side Saturday, Nov. 21
The Tucson Police Department said Ascencion R. Morales, 51, was hit in the 6900 block of East Golf Links.
The TPD said Morales, who died at the scene, was not in a crosswalk when he was hit.
The driver of the vehicle that hit Morales stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. The TPD said he was not impaired and speed does not appear to be a factor.
The investigation is ongoing and no charges or citations have been issued.
