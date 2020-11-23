Pima County reports highest number of COVID-19 cases since pandemic began

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Monday, the Pima County Health Department reported the highest number of positive cases since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
From Nov. 15-21, the county had 2,575 new cases.
Pima County Health Director Dr. Theresa Cullen shared the news Monday, Nov. 23, during a virtual news conference with University of Arizona leaders.
“Today, I want to share with you the very sobering news that our seven-day average right now is 439,” Dr. Cullen said. “Yesterday, we reported the highest number of cases we have ever reported in Pima County.”
Dr. Cullen said on Friday, Nov. 20, they detected the highest traces of COVID-19 in the wastewater collected in the Tucson area.
Because of the rising numbers, Dr. Cullen said the county may soon encourage new voluntary measures to help the slow the spread.
“Our hope is that by working together to develop some options that will highlight why we think certain things should happen, like a voluntary curfew in the late evening into the early morning,” Dr. Cullen said.
Dr. Cullen said the county is also looking into possible interventions that go beyond voluntary measures.
She said an announcement could be made within the next day or two.
University of Arizona President Dr. Robert Robbins said testing will continue in the dorms over the holidays.
A testing blitz is scheduled for January, when more students return to campus.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.