Rural hospitals prepare for surge as COVID-19 cases rise

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Hospitals are seeing increasing strain around Arizona and ICU beds are dwindling with just about ten percent available around the state as of Sunday according to ADHS.
“I’ve never been through a more difficult and challenging year,” said Robert Seamon, CEO Copper Queen Community Hospital, who has been in the industry for about two decades.
Copper Queen Community Hospital has more than a dozen inpatient beds, most are filled and at least five are COVID-19 patients.
“It’s had a significant impact,” said Seamon.
Copper Queen Community Hospital does not have an ICU. They transfer, on average, about 30 to 40 patients a month to hospitals with higher levels of care, not all are COVID-19 patients.
“It’s a fair amount. We rely heavily on our ability to transfer,” he said.
Canyon Vista Medical Center in Sierra Vista is one of the closest hospitals with an ICU. It has a dozen ICU beds and a few more that are just a step down. There have been times they have reached capacity but were not there as of Monday. With ICU beds about 90 percent full around the state, it’s a concern.
“It is definitely a worry,” said Karen Reed, CNO Canyon Vista Medical Center. “It’s one of the things that keeps me up at night, is whether or not we would be able to place a patient in the right place for their care.”
Reed said they have been able to provide care for most of their COVID-19 patients that have come their way. Both hospitals say they are staffed and have the necessary supplies to care for patients now.
“I worry about our ability to transfer patients that need a higher level of care that we cannot provide,” said Seamon. “We would start to look at sending patients out of state, which is certainly not ideal for the patients or their family members.”
Both hospitals have contingency plans that can make for more beds in their facilities, but more patients need more staff to care for them. Preparing for extra staffing needs has been a challenge for many hospitals around the nation, but especially so for rural areas. Canyon Vista Medical Center said they are giving bonuses and offering more shifts for current staff, but it’s an approach they said is not sustainable. They have looked at hiring travel nurses, but they’re needed everywhere as most states begin to see rises in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
“There is often a long waiting period before you can get someone here,” said Reed.
Copper Queen Community Hospital is looking internally and around locally, but about a dozen of their 350 employees are out with COVID-19 infections—another problem that could shock rural hospitals as workers are part of small communities. In the summer, Copper Queen Community Hospital, said they were able to get nursing staff from other states, but this time around is not likely.
“This is pervasive pretty much everywhere, so you don’t have other states that you can pull people…we’re all in this same boat. So, we’re looking internally at what other departments could we pull people from, our per diem staff or casual employees, how can you pull them? We’ve reached out to our local colleges that have nursing programs to see if the instructors could potentially help us out,” said Seamon. “We’re really kind of exploring every possibility so we make sure that our patients all receive safe, quality care.”
Seamon said the top concern he has as cases and hospitalizations rise is staffing levels. They are not alone. Even Dr. Richard Carmona, part of the UArizona reentry task force has been sought out
“I get solicitations from headhunters as a former critical care doc,” Dr. Carmona said at the Monday Reentry news conference.
The Pima County Department of Health said even emergency disaster teams could take 3 to 4 weeks to deploy.
“In the past, that response time was 1-2 weeks, and in the summer we had response time within in days,” said Dr. Theresa Cullen, PCHD director.
They encourage everyone to wear a mask and keep physically distant and urge people to seek medical care if they need it.
According to ADHS, as of Sunday, there were about 175 ICU beds available in the state, with a little more than a quarter of ICU beds are currently used by COVID-19 patients.
