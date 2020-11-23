Wildcats to hit road to face Bruins at Rose Bowl

The Wildcats, looking for their first win of the shortened 2020 season, finished with a red hot fourth quarter against Washington last weekend. Arizona posted 27 points in the final 15 minutes in Seattle, the most points the Wildcats had scored in a single quarter since dropping 30 in the second quarter in last year’s home opener against Northern Arizona.The Bruins nearly defeated the No. 11 ranked Oregon Ducks last weekend, narrowly falling by a final score of 38-35 to drop to 1-2 on the year. A complete game preview is below.