Wildcats men’s basketball season opener against NAU cancelled

Wildcats men’s basketball season opener against NAU cancelled
University of Arizona men's basketball coach Sean Miller.
By Special For KOLD News 13 | November 23, 2020 at 1:43 PM MST - Updated November 23 at 1:43 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Wildcats men’s basketball season opener against Northern Arizona has been cancelled due to a positive COVID-19 case in the Lumberjacks program.

The game, set for Wednesday night, may be rescheduled.

“Both programs will work together to determine if a date to reschedule the game this season is possible,” the University of Arizona said in a news release.

The decision was made by the schools as well as the Pac-12 and Big Sky conferences.

Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.