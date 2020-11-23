Wildcats men’s basketball season opener against NAU cancelled

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Wildcats men’s basketball season opener against Northern Arizona has been cancelled due to a positive COVID-19 case in the Lumberjacks program.
The game, set for Wednesday night, may be rescheduled.
“Both programs will work together to determine if a date to reschedule the game this season is possible,” the University of Arizona said in a news release.
The decision was made by the schools as well as the Pac-12 and Big Sky conferences.
