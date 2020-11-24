Arizona Department of Health releases sign-up information for COVID-19 vaccine administrators

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Department of Health Services has released sign-up forms for VFC and non-VFC providers who would like to administer future COVID-19 vaccines once they become available.
Those interested in providing the vaccine will need to complete a form and wait to be processed. ADHS says the process is not instantaneous and advises facilities who are interested to start planning.
To learn more information or sign up to become an administer, click HERE.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.