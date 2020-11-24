Chandler police search for suspect in woman’s death

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Investigators in Chandler are looking for 61-year-old Timothy Sullivan, who is wanted in connection to the death of 49-year-old Amy “Ruby” Leagans.
Police found Leagans’s remains near a river in Phoenix on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, according to a report by AZ Family. Leagans was reported missing by her family Tuesday, Oct. 27, after they didn’t hear from her six days earlier.
Sullivan is not yet in custody and investigators are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to call Chandler police at 480-782-4130 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.
