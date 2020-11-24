Deputies crack down on illegal shooting at Tucson Mountain Park

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - More law enforcement presence is expected along the Tucson Mountain Park in the upcoming weeks as deputies crack down on people shooting on prohibited land. Pima County Sheriff’s Department Deputy James Allerton said residents are concerned about the recent increase of gun shots going off in the area.
“Even one person shooting out here is too many, especially in a dangerous and unsafe manner and it is illegal,” said Allerton.
Starting Monday, deputies will be on the lookout for shooters illegally setting up targets or shooting at signs between Camino de Oeste and Kenney Road along Gates Pass Road.
“There’s different types of lands here whether it’s private property or the Bureau of Land Management or even federal land. There’s different rules and regulations that govern the different areas,” Allerton added.
Frequent hikers are also more alert now.
“It’s scary that people are out here shooting guns randomly. This is such a beautiful spot that people should be free to just come out here and hike up and enjoy a picnic,” said one visitor.
Authorities said criminal charges for illegal shooting will depend on the area you’re in and if someone gets injured.
”They can be charged, they can be ticketed, and even arrested,” Allerton said.
The Tucson Airport also has reports of stray bullets coming from the desert areas. Allerton said although it looks like an open space, doing so is considered a felony.
Officials urge shooters to use a regular shooting range as an alternative.
