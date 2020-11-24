Family of teen killed in south side shooting searching for answers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The family of teen killed in the early hours of Friday morning are still searching for answers.
On Nov. 20, 2020 just before 3 a.m., police officers and Tucson Fire personnel responded to a residence on the 300 block of West Missouri Street after receiving reports of a shooting.
Upon arrival officers located an unresponsive teenage male with obvious signs of gunshot trauma. After failed life-saving attempts my TPD and TFD, he was pronounced deceased at the scene. He has been identified as 15-year-old Adam Lopez.
Detectives determined Lopez left his home on-foot to meet with an unknown person. Shortly after shots were heard and the victim was located soon after.
This is a continuing investigation. So far no arrests have been made, and additional details will be released when new information is available.
His mother, Quera Leon, is still in shock.
“He didn’t deserve this. He had plans for his life and he was robbed,” said Leon. “He had no enemies. He had no one who would hurt him.”
The sheer lack of answers is spurring her plea to the community.
“Anybody that knows the person, heard a conversation, or have been around the person that did this to Adam, that they know about the night where he was shot walking by himself, please say something. Don’t stay quiet. Because if you don’t you also play a part in that and you have an obligation to do the right thing because Adam was loved,” said Leon.
If you know any information that could help detectives with this homicide investigation, please call 911 or 88-CRIME immediately.
You can remain anonymous.
