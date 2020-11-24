FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Perfection for Thanksgiving!

By Stephanie Waldref | November 24, 2020 at 4:13 AM MST - Updated November 24 at 4:14 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A low passing north will bring a blast of cooler air Tuesday. Temperatures will fall back to seasonal averages. A stronger system brings even cooler air Friday. Wind picks up Friday with the passing front. Rain chances remain low for southeast Arizona.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows in the low 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

THANKSGIVING DAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s. Breezy.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the low to low 70s. Breezy.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s. Breezy.

