FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Perfection for Thanksgiving!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A low passing north will bring a blast of cooler air Tuesday. Temperatures will fall back to seasonal averages. A stronger system brings even cooler air Friday. Wind picks up Friday with the passing front. Rain chances remain low for southeast Arizona.
TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows in the low 40s.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s.
THANKSGIVING DAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s. Breezy.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the low to low 70s. Breezy.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s. Breezy.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.