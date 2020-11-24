Gospel Rescue Mission preparing to serve thousands of Thanksgiving meals to-go

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Gospel Rescue Mission’s annual Thanksgiving meal will look a little different this year.
Due to the pandemic, they had to switch up the way they serve thousands of southern Arizonans.
Instead of doing a normal sit-down meal, they are switching to a drive thru method, with meals to-go.
“The meal and a pie from one side of the car, and on the other side of the car we’ll give them a resource box with some nonperishable food items, some hygiene items, some other things we have an abundance of that we want to give back to the community,” said Development Manager Victor Hightower.
To get these meals ready to go, it’s taken months of preparation. The food itself started being cooked weeks ago since it’s the only way to get the 2 thousand boxes filled in time.
“We started cooking the turkeys few weeks ago cooked them pulled them off the bone, put them in trays, and then froze them so we would be prepared in advance to not have as much of a rush the day of,” said Hightower.
It’s obviously not the same as their tradition of hosting everyone under one roof, but it’s needed more than ever, with many hurting from the pandemic.
“Of course, it’s a little disappointing that we’re not doing that but we’re here to help. Everybody in Tucson is hungry and hurting no matter what that means for our end,” said Hightower.
TO-GO DETAILS:
Wednesday, November 25th, from 11:00am to 2:00pm, at the Center of Opportunity, 4550 S. Palo Verde Road.
Guests will enter from E. Michigan Street and be guided through to receive meals, resource boxes filled with non-perishable food, and stuffed animals for the youngest visitors (while they last). A prayer station will also be set up. Volunteer needs have already been met. Anyone who can’t make it can watch our livestream of the event, hosted by a special guest, from 11-11:30am on the Gospel Rescue Mission Facebook page [https://www.facebook.com/GRMTucson].
The meals will be given out starting at 11 am tomorrow and go until 2pm. They will be served cold so they can be taken home to heat.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.