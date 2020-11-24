Gospel Rescue Mission preparing to serve thousands of Thanksgiving meals to-go

Guests will enter from E. Michigan Street and be guided through to receive meals, resource boxes filled with non-perishable food, and stuffed animals for the youngest visitors (while they last). A prayer station will also be set up. Volunteer needs have already been met. Anyone who can’t make it can watch our livestream of the event, hosted by a special guest, from 11-11:30am on the Gospel Rescue Mission Facebook page [https://www.facebook.com/GRMTucson].