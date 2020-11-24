Inmate at Tucson penitentiary dies following COVID-19 diagnosis

Robert Dobyns died Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, after he contracted the virus almost a month ago Thursday, Oct. 29. Dobyns, who was serving an 80-year sentence for murder and other crimes, was taken to the hospital — where he later died — Tuesday, Nov. 4 after his condition worsened days after his initial diagnosis. The DOJ stated Dobyns had long-term pre-existing conditions that put him at a higher risk for more severe COVID-19 illness.