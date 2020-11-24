Inmate at Tucson penitentiary dies following COVID-19 diagnosis

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A 48-year-old man incarcerated a federal prison in Tucson has died after contracting COVID-19, according to a news release from the Department of Justice.
Robert Dobyns died Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, after he contracted the virus almost a month ago Thursday, Oct. 29. Dobyns, who was serving an 80-year sentence for murder and other crimes, was taken to the hospital — where he later died — Tuesday, Nov. 4 after his condition worsened days after his initial diagnosis. The DOJ stated Dobyns had long-term pre-existing conditions that put him at a higher risk for more severe COVID-19 illness.
Dobyns had been at the Tucson penitentiary since July 2017, the release stated.
Right now, there are 285 active COVID-19 cases among the incarcerated and 60 among staff at the Tucson penitentiary, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons’ website.
