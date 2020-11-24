Man hit, killed by train in midtown

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One man is dead after he was hit by a train in midtown.
Tim McMahan, a representative for Union Pacific Railroad, said in an email the man was hit just after 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, in the area south of Miracle Mile near Interstate 10 and Grant Road.
Train crews were not injured.
Details are limited and it’s still unclear what led up to the collision.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.