Narcan now available to Pinal County residents in response to opioid crisis

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - In response to the vast amount of opioid overdose cases this year, the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with the Arizona Counterdrug Task Force to distribute Narcan at no cost to residents.
According to officials, since April of this year, nearly 600 people in Pinal County have had a suspected opioid overdose. Many have been from the deadly effects of the extrememly dangerous drug fentanyl.
“We have seen too many people lose their lives due to drug overdose this year,” said Sheriff Mark Lamb. “If you or a loved one uses opioids recreationally or for pain management, Narcan is now available to you, no questions asked.”
According to the PCSO, the office has been able to take 300,000 counterfeit fentanyl pills off the streets in 2020. That is up dramatically from just 700 pills in 2019.
The drug can be picked up at the following three PCSO substations during normal business hours:
Florence:
971 N. Jason Lopez Cir.
Casa Grande*:
820 East Cottonwood Lane Bldg D
Phone: (520) 866-7419
San Tan Valley*:
40815 N. Ironwood Dr. #101
Phone: (520) 866-5240 or (520) 866-5280
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.