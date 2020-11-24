Navajo & Hopi Families COVID-19 Relief Fund to provide PPE kits to those in need

“We want to help protect Navajo and Hopi families, and do our part to help flatten the COVID-19 curve on the Navajo Nation,” said Johnny Basha, Vice President of Special Projects for Bashas’ Family of Stores, the family-owned grocer that operates Bashas’ Diné supermarkets. “After seeing how successful this PPE distribution was, we decided to expand our partnership with the Navajo & Hopi Families COVID-19 Relief Fund by adding additional distribution events and locations, providing more families with the critical PPE that they need to protect their families.”