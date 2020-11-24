Navajo & Hopi Families COVID-19 Relief Fund to provide PPE kits to those in need

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Navajo & Hopi Families COVID-19 Relief Fund is teaming up with Bashas’ Diné Markets to bring direct relief to families in need on the Navajo Nation.
In early November, volunteers handed out more than 5,000 personal protective equipment kits to Navajo and Hopi families at Bashas’ Diné Markets in Chinle, Kayenta and Tuba City. The first distribution event, held during a five-day period, was successful and additional distributions are planned to take place during the next three months with more grocery store locations on the Navajo Nation participating.
“We want to help protect Navajo and Hopi families, and do our part to help flatten the COVID-19 curve on the Navajo Nation,” said Johnny Basha, Vice President of Special Projects for Bashas’ Family of Stores, the family-owned grocer that operates Bashas’ Diné supermarkets. “After seeing how successful this PPE distribution was, we decided to expand our partnership with the Navajo & Hopi Families COVID-19 Relief Fund by adding additional distribution events and locations, providing more families with the critical PPE that they need to protect their families.”
The next distribution event will be held at Bashas’ Diné Market locations in Crownpoint, Window Rock, Dilkon and Pinon from Tuesday, Dec. 1 through Friday, Dec. 4 (or until supply is exhausted). Volunteers will distribute personal protective equipment kits from 7:30-11:30 a.m. on each of these days.
During the upcoming distributions, volunteers will have a table stationed near the grocery store exit(s), distributing one personal protective equipment kit to each family. Volunteers and staff will be socially distanced on either end of the table and follow all COVID-19 safety protocols, including wearable masks.
To make a donation to the Navajo & Hopi Families COVID-19 Relief Fund, click here or write a check to Nonprofit Fiscal Services and put “Navajo/Hopi Relief” in the memo line. Mail it to: 623 East 2100 South, Suite B1, Salt Lake City, UT, 84106.
