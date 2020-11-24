New Tucson east side hospital planned to open next fall

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Northwest Healthcare plans to open a new hospital facility in east Tucson on Houghton Road and Old Spanish Trail by next fall.
The new facility will be designed to keep residents close to home, and will offer the following: 70 hospital beds, an emergency room (ER), surgical services, a cardiac catheterization lab, labor and delivery services and neonatal intensive care (NICU).
The facility will also offer a medical office building for primary care, orthopedics, general surgery, OB/GYN, gastroenterology, cardiology and other medical specialties.
Construction of the facility at this particular location is part of Northwest’s strategy to increase healthcare access to residents living in this area.
“Northwest Healthcare has been serving Tucson residents for more than 35 years and we are humbled that the community continues to choose us for their healthcare,” said Kevin Stockton, Region President and Market CEO for Northwest Healthcare. “We’re pleased to be able to grow along with the community.”
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.