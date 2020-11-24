Oro Valley launches new podcast and video series targeting local topics

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Town of Oro Valley has launched This is Oro Valley, a new podcast and video series to showcase the people, services and amenities that make Oro Valley such an extraordinary place to live, while helping residents feel more connected to their local government.
The monthly series, which is produced by the Town’s Communications Division, offers a behind-the-scenes look at the Town’s exemplary services and insight from department directors. The podcast is hosted by Town Manager Mary Jacobs, and November’s topic is “Community Policing,” featuring Chief of Police Kara Riley.
“The Town has a diverse and talented staff and our hope is to provide a glimpse into how we deliver quality services to our residents,” said Mary Jacobs. “There are so many interesting components in this first podcast, such as hearing Chief Riley share how much of her early years were spent overseas, and how her life experiences are helping contribute to her decisions as Chief of Police.”
New topics will be announced on social media each month. Be sure to subscribe to the monthly podcast.
