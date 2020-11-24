Phoenix moves forward with soccer tournament amid rising COVID cases

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Amid rising coronavirus cases throughout the state, the City of Phoenix is moving forward with a soccer tournament that features more than 500 teams.
This comes as the state and the country sees a dramatic rise in COVID-19 cases comparable to the spring surge.
In a statement sent to the City of Phoenix on Nov. 24, 2020, parks and recreation officials said an estimated 300 teams will be playing at the Reach 11 Sports Complex and an additional 200 at the Rose Mofford Sports Complex.
The tournament is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 27 through Sunday, Nov. 29.
There are no international teams playing at the event, but organizers are required to submit COVID-19 safety plans to the Parks Department, officials stated.
Teams and organizations will have to follow both Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and City of Phoenix guidelines and restrictions.
Below is a tweet with information on the guidelines and restrictions set for the ongoing event:
