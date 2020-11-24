Phoenix police arrest two men in connection to string of crimes

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two 27-year-old men are behind bars for their alleged connection to a slew of armed robberies in the Phoenix area, investigators say.
Phoenix police arrested Armondo Dangerfield and Lateyon Finley Monday, Nov. 23, 2020. Both were charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault and other felonies, according to a report from AZ Family.
The two were arrested after police found a car in Scottsdale that matched the description of a vehicle involved in multiple armed robberies. Police found the car parked outside a home, where they say the two men ran out from the house, got into the car and drove off.
As police followed the car, they learned the two had broken into the home, held a man and an 85-year-old woman at gunpoint and stole from them, according to AZ Family.
Once the car pulled into an apartment complex, the two men went inside an apartment there and that’s when police arrested them. Inside, investigators found a gun and evidence related to the robbery.
Investigators believe the two are connected to at least four other armed robberies in the area, AZ Family reports.
To read the full AZ Family story, click here.
