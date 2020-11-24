Red Cross of Southern Arizona needs volunteers for upcoming blood drives

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Red Cross of Southern Arizona is in urgent need of volunteers for upcoming blood-drive events.
Volunteers will greet, register and assist blood donors who visit donation sites or mobile donation units, and will provide donors with a snack and drink after making their contribution.
Those who sign up must be comfortable working in the environment, should be available to commit at least one shift a month- with shifts being 4-6 hours long, and must commit to at least 3 months of volunteer service.
To sign up to volunteer, follow [this link] and click on the “volunteer” tab at the top of the page.
Watch the video below to check out what it’s like volunteering for the Red Cross:
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.