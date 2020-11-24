Sahuarita Food bank accepting donations as need doubles during holidays

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Sahuarita Food Bank is accepting food donations for families in need this holiday season.
The food bank says it’s helping twice-as-many people as they were before the pandemic began.
The organization would greatly appreciate donations of non-perishable, nutritious food, including canned meats, peanut butter, hearty soups, pasta and pasta sauce, dried pinto or black beans and rice.
You can also make monetary contributions to the food bank by following [this link].
Goods can be dropped off at the food bank at 17750 S. Cañada Drive in Sahuarita, AZ.
