School districts pause sports programs in southern Arizona amid rising COVID-19 cases

School districts pause sports programs in southern Arizona amid rising COVID-19 cases
High School Football (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | November 24, 2020 at 1:22 PM MST - Updated November 24 at 2:17 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - School districts across Southern Arizona are pausing their sports programs due to rising cases of COVID-19 in the state.

The following is a list of districts who are taking precautions:

Flowing Wells Unified School District

Football competitions will be rescheduled for January as of Nov. 24, 2020.

Sahuarita Unified School District

Fall sports competitions are canceled.

Fall Sports Canceled November 2020 by Tucson News Now on Scribd

Sunnyside Unified School District

Sunnyside will immediately cease all fall athletic events including football practice and games.

Vail Unified School District

High school sports has decided to conclude the season.

Salpointe Catholic High School

All sports are canceled with the exception of Football. As of Nov, 24, they will move forward with a game on Friday in the state tournament.

Amphi Unified School District

Amphi school district releases statement on sports activities amid COVID-19 case spikes.
Amphi school district releases statement on sports activities amid COVID-19 case spikes. (Source: Amphi School District)

Tucson Unified School District

The following statement is from Superintendent Dr. Gabriel Trujillo”

“Out of an abundance of caution and at the recommendation of the Pima County Administrator’s Office and public health recommendations issued by the Pima County Health Department, I’ve made the difficult decision to suspend the remainder of the football season. Effective today, all practices and games have been suspended.

We have also determined that Winter Sports Practices and After-School performing arts rehearsals are temporarily suspended and will be revisited on December 7th.

Please know that Tucson Unified is not the only district to take this action as all southern Arizona school districts have also canceled the remainder of their respective game schedules which leaves our schools without opponents to play. I want to thank all of the hard-working coaches, athletes, and supportive parents that worked so hard to make this shortened season possible.

Thank you

Dr. Gabriel Trujillo

Superintendent

Tucson Unified School District”

Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.