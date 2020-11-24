School districts pause sports programs in southern Arizona amid rising COVID-19 cases

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - School districts across Southern Arizona are pausing their sports programs due to rising cases of COVID-19 in the state.
The following is a list of districts who are taking precautions:
Football competitions will be rescheduled for January as of Nov. 24, 2020.
Fall sports competitions are canceled.
Sunnyside will immediately cease all fall athletic events including football practice and games.
High school sports has decided to conclude the season.
All sports are canceled with the exception of Football. As of Nov, 24, they will move forward with a game on Friday in the state tournament.
The following statement is from Superintendent Dr. Gabriel Trujillo”
“Out of an abundance of caution and at the recommendation of the Pima County Administrator’s Office and public health recommendations issued by the Pima County Health Department, I’ve made the difficult decision to suspend the remainder of the football season. Effective today, all practices and games have been suspended.
We have also determined that Winter Sports Practices and After-School performing arts rehearsals are temporarily suspended and will be revisited on December 7th.
Please know that Tucson Unified is not the only district to take this action as all southern Arizona school districts have also canceled the remainder of their respective game schedules which leaves our schools without opponents to play. I want to thank all of the hard-working coaches, athletes, and supportive parents that worked so hard to make this shortened season possible.
Thank you
Dr. Gabriel Trujillo
Superintendent
Tucson Unified School District”
