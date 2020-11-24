Voluntary curfew takes effect in Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -A voluntary curfew is in place across Pima County. The Pima County Health Department (PCHD) is asking residents to stay home between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. daily until December 31st.
Since it’s not mandatory, it won’t be enforcement. However, county health officials hope people will still take it seriously.
“We had the highest number of [COVID-19] cases ever reported yesterday, we had the highest weekly cases in the week that just ended,” said Pima County Health Director Dr. Theresa Cullen.
Cullen worries the situation is about to get even worse.
“Right now, the infections are ubiquitous, they are throughout the county,” said Cullen. “We know people are still out engaging in social activities; whether they be in businesses or residential areas.”
The voluntary curfew, of course, does not apply to those without a home. Exceptions also include essential activities like working, buying food or medicine and caring for family members.
Several restaurants on 4th Avenue close after 10 p.m. Customers like Armando Ramirez are concerned struggling establishments will suffer even more.
“They are definitely going to lose money,” said Ramirez. “I think it’s unfair.”
Anthony Bodgie supports the new mitigation measure, but he wonders how effective it will be.
“You can ask people to stay at home as much as you want, but I don’t really think people are going to really take that into effect,” said Bodgie. “You can look around right now [on 4th Avenue] for example … even in the last week there are all kinds of people out. Many aren’t social distancing or wearing a mask.”
Cullen, though, is more optimistic about the latest effort.
“What we want to do [is] flatten the curve soon if we have some kind of interaction that enables people to change their behavior,” she said.
PCHD may lift the voluntary curfew before the end of December if things turn around.
