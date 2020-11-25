New Interim Chief Patrol Agent named for Tucson sector

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - US Customs and Border Protection Agency confirms Roy Villareal is no longer the Tucson CBP Sector Chief.
John Modlin announced the news Wednesday, Nov. 25, on Twitter. Modlin identified himself as the new Interim Chief Border Patrol Agent. He is a 25-year veteran with the department and says he will continue working to secure our border and ensure the safety of Arizona communities.
Villareal was appointed as Tucson Sector Chief in March 2019, but no details have been released about his recent departure.
CBP officials say a new Chief of Border Patrol will be announced at a later date that is yet-to-be-determined.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.