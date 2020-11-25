Expect delays on Cortaro from Stargrass to Silverbell beginning Nov. 30

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Traffic alert for residents in Marana who travel through Cortaro Road. Crack-seal roadwork begins Nov. 30th from Silverbell Road to Star Grass Drive until Dec. 4th.
Crews will be working between the hours of 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Drivers should expect shift lanes and traffic delays in the area, and are asked to comply with traffic control personnel, signage and detours.
Travel time through the project area may increase during construction and may restrict traffic lanes and create congestion.
The Town of Marana suggests it may be helpful to add a few more minutes to your commute.
